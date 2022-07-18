Loblaw Transforms Itself Again

Building Momentum

In its latest financial report, Brampton, Ontario-based Loblaw, which operates more than 15 retail banners, including Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmaprix and Provigo, delivered another strong quarter in a retail environment experiencing sustained grocery demand and rising inflationary pressures.

Revenue for the period ended March 26 was $12,262 million, an increase of $390 million, or 3.3%. Retail segment sales were $12,045 million, an increase of $375 million, or 3.2%.

Drug retail segment results were strong and drove margin expansion in the quarter as front-of-store and prescription sales benefited from the loosening of social restrictions in Canada, and pharmacy services continued to perform well. Food sales continued to benefit from higher-than-normal eat-at-home levels, and customers responded favorably to data-driven marketing promotions and offers from PC Optimum, the grocer’s loyalty program with more than 18 million members. Food retail (Loblaw) segment same-stores sales increased by 2.1%, while drug retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) segment same-store sales increased by 5.2%.

Also, “for the first time since the pandemic began, we saw the sales mix between our discount and market businesses return to pre-pandemic levels as we exited the quarter,” said CFO Richard Dufresne. “Although customer buying patterns shifted as restrictions loosened and inflation continued, our market banners remain strong and continue to perform well against our conventional grocery peers,” which in Canada include Sobeys, Metro, Walmart and Costco.

Operating income at Loblaw was $738 million, an increase of $121 million, or 19.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,343 million, an increase of $125 million, or 10.3%. Retail segment adjusted gross profit percentage was 31.1%, an increase of 80 basis points. Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $1.36, an increase of 23 cents or 20.4%.

According to Dufresne, the grocer expects eat-at-home trends to continue to taper during the rest of the year.

“We expect inflation to remain elevated in the short term,” he noted. “However, inflation may moderate in the second half of the year. That said, there are broader macro and geopolitical factors that are outside of our control that impact the inflation landscape. While we continue to experience challenges within our supply chain, our in-stock position has improved, and we remain confident in our ability to navigate the situation.”

For his part, Weston observed that the company has “momentum in our core retail businesses, a clear strategic agenda and continued traction in our growth initiatives.”

Those growth initiatives include opening a new foodservice-focused format in Quebec; several innovative environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts; and a new partnership with San Francisco-based DoorDash.