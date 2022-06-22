Loblaw, DoorDash Rolling Out PC Express Rapid Delivery

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and DoorDash have unveiled a collaboration that will bring an innovative grocery delivery service to customers in Canada. Beginning in August, PC Express Rapid Delivery will aim to deliver grocery and convenience items to shoppers in 30 minutes or less.

“Customers have come to expect the very best online grocery shopping experience from us, whether they choose curbside pickup or delivery to their door,” noted Lauren Steinberg, SVP Loblaw Digital. “Collaborating with DoorDash on rapid delivery services enables us to enhance our already existing PC Express offering by adding 30-minutes-or-less delivery to meet customers’ growing interest in on-demand delivery options.”

Rolling out in major cities across Canada, including Vancouver, British Columbia; the greater Toronto area, Calgary, Alberta; and Kitchener, Ontario, the express rapid delivery offering will feature grocery and convenience items supplied by Loblaw.

“Our goal is to bring convenience to customers in Canada, with the selection and speed they want,” said Shilpa Arora, general manager of Vancouver-based DoorDash Canada. “Through this collaboration with Loblaw, we are addressing consumers’ need to ‘get it now,’ in addition to our existing Marketplace and Drive channels and furthering the value we bring to consumers and partners alike.”

Customers can shop for grocery and convenience items to be delivered through express rapid delivery by visiting the DoorDash Marketplace app and choosing “PC Express” Rapid Delivery, or via Loblaw’s own PC Express website.

Further, starting in July, customers will be able to order on the DoorDash Marketplace app from their preferred Loblaw Cos. banners throughout Canada, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, Maxi, Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix. This will reach 85% of the country’s population, according to DoorDash.

DoorDash will also enable same-day delivery for grocery and convenience items from all Loblaw banner stores on the PC Express site via DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery to customers for any business. Rapid Retail Canada Inc., a subsidiary of San Francisco-based DoorDash, will be the retailer operating under the PC Express Rapid Delivery brand.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. operates more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned stores across Canada – including more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty – with 190,000-plus full- and part-time employees, making it one of the country’s largest private-sector employers. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.