Loblaw Now Selling Mattresses on Online Grocery Platforms

In addition to delivering groceries to its customers, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is also delivering a good night’s sleep. The Canadian food retailer has partnered with Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. to launch a Sleep Country store on Loblaw Marketplace, the grocery retailer’s digital offering, which sells thousands of products not sold in its stores.

Sleep Country is a Canadian omnichannel and direct-to-consumer specialty sleep retailer with a national retail store network and multiple e-commerce platforms. The company has 285 corporate-owned stores and 20 corporately run distribution centers across the country.

Through its innovative partnership, Sleep Country will be the exclusive provider of traditional mattresses on Loblaw Marketplace, offering a wide assortment of mattress brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Serta, Simmons, Simba, Purple and Casper, along with the company’s white-glove home delivery and installation service. Various sleep essentials, including pillows, sheets, duvets, mattresses-in-a-box and lifestyle bases, will also be available.

Loblaw customers will have access to the sleep products across all online grocery platforms, including Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Maxi, Fortinos, Provigo, Valu-Mart, No Frills, Your Independent Grocer and Independent City Market.

"We’re thrilled to introduce our exciting new digital partnership with Loblaw that brings together two great Canadian brands in one terrific online shopping experience," said Stewart Schaefer, CEO of Brampton, Ontario-based Sleep Country. "As Canadians continue to focus on their well-being and demand for sleep products grows, we’re driving channel and product innovation throughout our sleep ecosystem and expanding our digital footprint to give Canadians access to the best sleep products wherever they choose to shop."

"We’re scaling our online offering to ensure our customers have seamless access to the products and brands they want most," added Kim Nguyen, general manager of Marketplace for Loblaw Cos. "Loblaw is proud to be partnering with Sleep Country as we continue to expand our digital footprint to now include some of the world’s top sleep brands."

Launched online in 2019, Loblaw Marketplace carries a wide variety of products and trusted brands in various categories including home, baby, pet and toy, allowing customers to earn PC Optimum points on purchases delivered directly to their home. The PC Optimum program was designed to reward customers on their purchases of essential items.

Meanwhile, for its third quarter ended Oct. 9, 2021, Loblaw Cos. reported revenue of CAN $16,050 million, an increase of CAN $379 million, or 2.4%, when compared with the third quarter of 2020. The company’s e-commerce sales decreased by 0.4% due to the lapping of high e-commerce sales in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was CAN $1,674 million. This represented an increase of CAN $156 million, or 10.3%, when compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. operates more than 2,400 stores in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.