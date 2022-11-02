Sprouts Farmers Market, DoorDash Partner for On-Demand Delivery

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has added its full assortment of products to the DoorDash marketplace. The grocer is now offering on-demand or scheduled delivery through the platform, with the service initially rolling out in its hometown of Phoenix and becoming available in other cities throughout its footprint later this month.

Sprouts’ array of 20,000 products, including organic groceries, local farm-fresh produce, keto friendly, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based items are included in the marketplace. From Nov. 3-24, shoppers will receive 30% off their first Sprouts order of $50 or more on DoorDash.

“We are excited to respond to customer demand for fast, convenient delivery of our high-quality better-for-you products that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Nick Konat, president and COO of Sprouts. “By partnering with DoorDash, more people will be able to access our uniquely healthy assortment and the season’s freshest, most delicious produce.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sprouts Farmers Market to offer a new and convenient way for consumers to access all the natural and organic foods they desire delivered directly to their doorstep,” said Shanna Prevé, VP of business development at DoorDash. “With our partnership with Sprouts, we want to help give consumers time back in their day to do what they love most, while still being able to get all their favorite good-for-you food and products delivered exactly when they need them.”

In October, the retailer joined forces with a local specialty coffee roaster on a new in-store concept. The first-ever locally owned in-store Press Coffee outpost is located at Sprouts’ Phoenix store on 3320 N. 7th Avenue. The pilot location will feature a workspace area and a full drink menu including specialty drip and cold-brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea, and nitro bold brew.

Sprouts is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and surpassed expectations in its second quarter. Its net sales totaled $1.6 billion, a 5% increase from the same period in 2021. Net sales growth was driven by an increase in comparable-store sales and new stores opened. The healthy grocer will issue financial results for its third quarter ended Oct. 2 on Nov. 8.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.