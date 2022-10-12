Sprouts Farmers Market to Debut New Coffee Concept in Phoenix

A Phoenix-based specialty food retailer is joining forces with a local specialty coffee roaster on a new in-store concept. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. will debut the first-ever locally owned in-store Press Coffee location at its Phoenix store on 3320 N. 7th Avenue. This new pilot location will feature a workspace area and a full drink menu including specialty drip and cold-brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea, and nitro bold brew.

Roasting, brewing and serving specialty coffee has been the foundation of Press Coffee since its founding in 2008. According to the company, it sources rare and unique beans from the world’s best coffee farmers that it brings to roast at Press’ roastery in Phoenix. Press Coffee has 12 Valley locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler.

“Press is very excited about this location and serving the surrounding community,” said Jason Kyle, co-owner of Phoenix-based Press Coffee. “Growing up in Arizona, I have always been a Sprouts customer. Seeing the commitment from the Sprouts team to providing a quality experience for the customer makes it a perfect fit for Press and our ‘Quality Driven, Community Focused effort.’”

The Press coffee bar at Sprouts will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The pilot location will also offer a limited supply of Press’ regular in-store retail items, including whole and ground coffee beans. Press offers monthly coffee bean subscriptions shipping locally and throughout the United States, with subscribers receiving the option to buy the quarterly Allocation release, a high-end limited-supply specialty coffee, first.

“Choosing to partner with the Arizona-based Press Coffee was an easy decision,” noted Dave McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts. “Press and Sprouts have a shared mission of providing people fresh, quality, sustainable and ethically sourced specialty products. We are proud to open our first pilot location in the Phoenix community for all to enjoy.”

Depending on the success of the Phoenix pilot, there could be Press Coffee bar locations opening in other Sprouts stores.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Sprouts is one of the fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the country. The retailer even surpassed expectations in its second quarter. Sprouts reported that net sales totaled $1.6 billion, a 5% increase from the same period in 2021. Net sales growth was driven by an increase in comparable-store sales and new stores opened. The healthy grocer will issue financial results for its third quarter ended Oct. 2 on Nov. 8.

Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.