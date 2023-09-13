Advertisement
ALDI’s Latest Merch Influenced By ‘Gorpcore’ Style Trend

Retailer unveils new line of gear for fall
ALDI ladies pajamas
ALDI's limited-edition fall collection includes different styles of PJ's.

Attention, ALDI fans: The fall merch collection is dropping. The retailer – which has made big news on its recent acquisition of Southeastern Grocers – is also upping its profile with a new line of wearables and accessories.

Available on Sept. 20, the latest line features the company’s signature colors splashed across everything from shoes to beveage containers. For wearables, the design was inspired by a popular style dubbed “gorpcore” that borrows from outdoor activities like camping but also meant for streetwear.

Customers can browse offerings like a color-block pullover for $12.99, canvas slip-on shoes for $8.99 and women’s pajamas for $9.99, among other clothing items. Backpacks, beanies and travel mugs are included in the collection as well.

In keeping with ALDI’s signature value proposition, the gear is priced for affordability, with items ranging from $3.99 to $12.99. The limited-edition products will be sold in stores in the ALDI Finds aisle and can be purchased online via Instacart.

ALDI outerwear
ALDI ramped up production of its seasonal gear after the spring collection was a hit.

Store-themed merchandise has proven to be a winning segment at ALDI. The company reported that strong interest in its spring gear led to a 31% increase in production for the latest gear portfolio.

ALDI continues to expand its offerings across categories. Earlier this month, the retailer launched a premium wine collection under its “Specially Selected” brand.

Meanwhile, new legions of ALDI fans may be in coming, as the company is expected to close on a deal in the first half of 2024 to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets as part of a divestiture by Southeastern Grocers. ALDI is also working on adding 120 new stores this year.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

