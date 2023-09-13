ALDI’s Latest Merch Influenced By ‘Gorpcore’ Style Trend

ALDI's limited-edition fall collection includes different styles of PJ's.
Attention, ALDI fans: The fall merch collection is dropping. The retailer – which has made big news on its recent acquisition of Southeastern Grocers – is also upping its profile with a new line of wearables and accessories.
Available on Sept. 20, the latest line features the company’s signature colors splashed across everything from shoes to beveage containers. For wearables, the design was inspired by a popular style dubbed “gorpcore” that borrows from outdoor activities like camping but also meant for streetwear.
Customers can browse offerings like a color-block pullover for $12.99, canvas slip-on shoes for $8.99 and women’s pajamas for $9.99, among other clothing items. Backpacks, beanies and travel mugs are included in the collection as well.
In keeping with ALDI’s signature value proposition, the gear is priced for affordability, with items ranging from $3.99 to $12.99. The limited-edition products will be sold in stores in the ALDI Finds aisle and can be purchased online via Instacart.
ALDI ramped up production of its seasonal gear after the spring collection was a hit.
Store-themed merchandise has proven to be a winning segment at ALDI. The company reported that strong interest in its spring gear led to a 31% increase in production for the latest gear portfolio.
Meanwhile, new legions of ALDI fans may be in coming, as the company is expected to close on a deal in the first half of 2024 to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets as part of a divestiture by Southeastern Grocers. ALDI is also working on adding 120 new stores this year.