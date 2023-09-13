ALDI’s Latest Merch Influenced By ‘Gorpcore’ Style Trend

Attention, ALDI fans: The fall merch collection is dropping. The retailer – which has made big news on its recent acquisition of Southeastern Grocers – is also upping its profile with a new line of wearables and accessories.

Available on Sept. 20, the latest line features the company’s signature colors splashed across everything from shoes to beveage containers. For wearables, the design was inspired by a popular style dubbed “gorpcore” that borrows from outdoor activities like camping but also meant for streetwear.

[Read more: “Why Both ALDI and Lidl Pose a Threat to Grocers Across the U.S.”]

Customers can browse offerings like a color-block pullover for $12.99, canvas slip-on shoes for $8.99 and women’s pajamas for $9.99, among other clothing items. Backpacks, beanies and travel mugs are included in the collection as well.

In keeping with ALDI’s signature value proposition, the gear is priced for affordability, with items ranging from $3.99 to $12.99. The limited-edition products will be sold in stores in the ALDI Finds aisle and can be purchased online via Instacart.