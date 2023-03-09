ALDI Fans Can Wear Their Store Love on Their Sleeve – Literally

ALDI fans can gear up for spring with new store-brand swag like umbrellas and windbreakers. The grocer is unveiling its latest line of wearables on March 22 that reflects its loyal fan base as well as its focus on affordability.

This ALDI Gear Collection is larger than last year’s original line and includes a variety of goods, from tchotchkes to accessories to clothing. All of the items are priced under $10.

Offerings include:

Keychain quarter holder - $1.49

Bucket hat or cap - $3.99

2-pack of socks - $4.99

Umbrella - $4.99

Slides - $4.99

Tumbler - $6.99

Belt bag - $6.99

Windbreaker - $9.99

Jogger - $9.99

Pullover - $9.99

The limited-edition merchandise features bold splashes of color inspired by the ALDI store colors and logo. There’s a bit of a throwback look to this season’s designs, too.

“ALDI fans’ love for our brand is unmatched. After we saw the success of our 2022 collection, it only made sense to up the ante this year,” said Joan Kavanaugh, VP of national buying at ALDI. “We see shoppers celebrating ALDI products, prices and value on a daily basis, and this impressive line of apparel, that’s not only stylish but versatile, gives us a chance to celebrate our customers right back.”

Customers can pick up some gear with their groceries at ALDI stores around the country, while supplies last. The merch will be available within the ALDI Finds aisle that typically displays new and unique products. ALDI fashion fans can also order gear through the Instacart platform starting on March 22.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.