Albertsons, DoorDash Roll Out Express Grocery Delivery Service

Albertsons Cos. and on-demand delivery platform DoorDash have jointly introduced express grocery delivery, a new service that offers consumers faster and more convenient delivery of fresh groceries in less than 30 minutes. As part of the launch, consumers in more than 20 major cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Denver and Seattle, will be able to receive express grocery delivery from local Albertsons banners such as Safeway, Vons, Acme Markets, Jewel-Osco and Tom Thumb via the DoorDash marketplace. The offering is set to expand to more Albertsons banners in the coming weeks.

Albertsons Cos. will offer more than 6,000 items for express grocery delivery nationwide, from grocery staples like fresh produce, dairy and eggs, to snacks, packaged goods and frozen foods. DoorDash customers can take advantage of Albertsons loyalty pricing and promotions on express grocery orders where available, and local banner loyalty program members, including Albertsons for U and Safeway for U, can link their account in the DoorDash app to earn loyalty points on purchases.

“We know that speed, selection and affordability remain paramount for consumers when it comes to getting everything in their neighborhood delivered on-demand, and that’s why we’re proud to launch our new express grocery delivery service with Albertsons to bring their wide selection of groceries to consumers’ doorsteps in under 30 minutes,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons Cos.’ selection of groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for consumers nationwide to access all the items they need, delivered to their doorstep right when they need it. DoorDash’s merchant-first approach guides how we build our products and services, and today’s launch of express grocery delivery furthers our commitment to helping Albertsons grow their delivery offerings to meet evolving customer needs.”

To order, consumers with express grocery delivery service available in their area can either search for “Rapid Grocery” stores on the DoorDash app or click the Grocery tile on the DoorDash homepage and choose the filter for “Under 30 Min.”

“By partnering with DoorDash, Albertsons Cos. is able to offer even faster delivery to go alongside the quality products and great value we provide our customers,” noted Stephen Menaquale, Albertsons’ SVP of e-commerce. “We’re proud of what we’ve built with DoorDash in order to guarantee the perfect mix of convenience, quality and the prices our customers appreciate.”

Albertsons’ banners are available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program offering members $0 delivery fees and lower service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience and retail stores across the country. DashPass members can avail themselves of these benefits on all eligible express grocery orders with a subtotal of $12 or more from Albertsons.

The news builds upon DoorDash and Albertsons’ strategic partnership to provide more innovative and digital-first offerings for U.S. consumers. Albertsons was the DoorDash’s first grocery partner to pilot the DoubleDash experience, which enables multi-merchant orders, and the grocer has also increased its alcohol offerings available via DoorDash.

DoorDash’s introduction of express grocery delivery with Albertsons comes in the wake of its ultra-fast grocery delivery offering of deliveries in 10-15 minutes from select DashMart locations. According to the company, it’s “committed to empowering merchants with the tools and technology they need to meet customers’ rising expectations for convenience, and will continue to glean insights from ultra-fast grocery delivery and apply them to its express grocery offering. This is just the beginning of the steps DoorDash is taking to prioritize faster delivery times for customers, and [the company] will continue to expand its express grocery service with merchants in the coming months.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.