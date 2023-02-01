Rapidly Growing Aldi Opens Distribution Center in Alabama
The chain-wide expansion has been fueled by value-seeking shoppers and Aldi’s own ramped-up operations. A recent poll conducted by YouGov showed that Aldi topped the list of popular grocery stores for the fourth quarter of 2022, based on the percentage of respondents who have a positive view of the retailer. The retailer is also expanding in the digital space, recently testing a new e-commerce platform with partner Spryker Systems.
“We know many have felt the pressure of inflation and rising food costs over the past year, and that’s why our mission to provide quality, fresh food to our customers at affordable prices is more important than ever,” added Moore.
According to Aldi, the new Loxley facility has staffed 120 of the 200 open positions and remains in hiring mode.
Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. has approximately 2,200 stores across 38 states. The company employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.