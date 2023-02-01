Rapidly Growing Aldi Opens Distribution Center in Alabama

Aldi is upgrading its presence in the southern part of the United States, unveiling a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Ala. Officially opened on Jan. 31, the site will serve up to 100 stores and eight million customers in the Gulf Coast region, company officials said.

Under construction since February 2021 and spanning 564,000 square feet, the new facility includes several sustainability features, such as roof-mounted solar panels, LED lighting, an eco-friendlier refrigeration system and metal panel insulation. “Our Loxley facility was created with innovation and sustainability top-of-mind. In fact, it incorporates some of the most efficient design components that we have implemented in any Aldi facility yet,” Heather Moore, divisional VP for the Loxley region, told Progressive Grocer. In addition, she said, the Aldi distribution center utilizes cross-docking services, which have been implemented to increase the efficiency of warehouse operations.

The Loxley project is Aldi’s 26th regional headquarters and distribution center, and the sixth in the southern part of the country. Aldi chose to add new capabilities in the area given the retailer’s continued regional growth; the company opened 20 new stores in the past year alone across the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, southern Georgia and Louisiana and plans to add another 13 locations in 2023. For example, crews are breaking ground within the next few weeks for the first Aldi store in Baton Rouge, La.