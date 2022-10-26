Aldi’s New Digital Commerce Platform in the Works

Discount grocer Aldi U.S. and e-commerce solution provider Spryker Systems have been working together to develop a new online food and grocery shopping experience for the U.S. market, offering grocery delivery or curbside pickup. The new digital commerce platform is currently being tested with a select group of U.S. shoppers and is planned to be rolled out nationally in a phased approach.

Spryker is a composable commerce platform designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business. The company claims that its easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach. Headless commerce simply means a separation of the front end and back end of an e-commerce application. Spryker’s platform provides businesses with the flexibility to adapt, scale and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey.

“Spryker’s composable and headless commerce platform offers a best-of-breed approach, providing enterprises with the flexibility and scalability needed to adjust to a constantly changing market, accelerating digital growth and transformation, and providing consumers with a more seamless and simple shopping experience,” said Boris Lokschin, co-founder and CEO of Spryker, which has offices in New York.

Aldi’s new digital commerce platform follows through on the grocer’s pledge made in February to increase access to convenient online shopping options. During that time, Aldi indicated that it would expand its curbside grocery pickup offering from 1,200 to 1,500 stores by the end of the year.

“Our partnership with Spryker will allow our shoppers another way to access the incredible value they expect from Aldi,” said Scott Patton, Aldi’s VP of national buying.

Aldi is always looking for new ways to save its customers time and money. In an effort to help cash-strapped shoppers save money this holiday season, Aldi has slashed prices on many of its top-selling items. The new prices will last through the end of the year and are an extension of the Aldi Price Promise to be the low-price leader throughout the communities it serves.

Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With 2,200 stores across 38 states, the company is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.