Aldi Appoints ‘Charcuterie Board of Directors'
Creative charcuterie offerings are likely to ring up sales for this year’s Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, according to Progressive Grocer’s 2021 Holiday Entertaining Guide. To help hosts and food lovers take their boards to a whole new level, Aldi has assembled its first-ever charcuterie board of directors. This panel of charcuterie aficionados was created to inspire novices and connoisseurs alike in the quest to build the most innovative and festive boards this holiday season.
As boards filled with meat, cheeses and other snack items grow in popularity, so, too, does the quest for inspiration and guidance. Online searches about charcuterie are up nearly 300% in the past 12 months, according to a TrendKite analysis on charcuterie board media coverage in 2019-21.
To help, the seven-member Aldi charcuterie board of directors will offer board-styling guidance through stop-motion videos, virtual demonstrations and an array of build-by-number templates, which can be found at www.aldi.us/charcuterie. The members' unique expertise not only defines their role on the board, but also serves as the solution to any charcuterie conundrum.
The board members are:
- Kim Brazington, an American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional, who oversees the entire cheese selection for Aldi stores nationwide. Her knack for cheese helps curate a robust selection of award-winning cheeses. As the official “Cheese Queen,” Brazington inspires unexpected combos to elevate any board to a culinary sensation.
- Sarah Crawford (@bromabakery), the Boston-based food blogger behind Broma Bakery, and founder and creator of the Foodtography School, designated as the “Sweet Talker.” Her sugar expertise in the kitchen translates into a sweet spin on traditional charcuterie boards.
- Gaby Dalkin (@whatsgabycookin), an L.A.-based chef, recipe developer and best-selling author, dubbed the “Charcuterie Chef.” Aldi is looking to Dalkin to lead the way to boards that explode with full sensory flavor.
- Rosalynn Daniels (@rosalynndaniels), an Atlanta-based lifestyle expert known for recreating memorable dining and entertaining experiences for the everyday. As the resident “Family Foodie,” she fuses her love of cosmopolitan style with the realities of family life to build a board that's as beautiful as it is pleasing.
- Kasim Hardaway (@kasimjhardaway), of Kansas City, is an environmental scientist-turned-foodie and culinary photographer with a thriving foodstagram channel. The “Recipe Realist” breaks it down so any board can be approachable yet still delicious.
- Marissa Mullen (@thatcheeseplate), a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based best-selling author and food stylist, is the creator of the Cheese By Numbers Method, a step-by-step approach to styling a unique spread. Her global online community and her ability to help make a picture-perfect board every time has earned her the title of “Spread Stylista.”
- Sarah Tracey (@thelushlife) is a New York City sommelier who regales her social media followers with inspired wine tastings and food pairings, plus on-trend entertaining tips. The “Wine Whisperer” will make sure every board has the ideal sipping companion every time.