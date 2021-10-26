Aldi Appoints ‘Charcuterie’ Board of Directors

Creative charcuterie offerings are likely to ring up sales for this year’s Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, according to Progressive Grocer’s 2021 Holiday Entertaining Guide. To help hosts and food lovers take their boards to a whole new level, Aldi has assembled its first-ever charcuterie board of directors. This panel of charcuterie aficionados was created to inspire novices and connoisseurs alike in the quest to build the most innovative and festive boards this holiday season.

As boards filled with meat, cheeses and other snack items grow in popularity, so, too, does the quest for inspiration and guidance. Online searches about charcuterie are up nearly 300% in the past 12 months, according to a TrendKite analysis on charcuterie board media coverage in 2019-21.

To help, the seven-member Aldi charcuterie board of directors will offer board-styling guidance through stop-motion videos, virtual demonstrations and an array of build-by-number templates, which can be found at www.aldi.us/charcuterie. The members' unique expertise not only defines their role on the board, but also serves as the solution to any charcuterie conundrum.