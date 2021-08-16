Aldi to Hire 20K+ Employees, Raise Wages Ahead of Holidays

Aldi has revealed plans to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees to support its continued expansion across the United States and prepare for a holiday season that’s expected to be busy. Among the available positions are store associate, cashier, stocker and warehouse associate positions across the retailer’s thousands of stores and 25 warehouses in the country. To identify eligible candidates, Aldi will host a National Hiring Week Sept. 20-24, during which its stores and warehouses will hold interview events.

The company has recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees, with its new average national starting wages for open store and warehouse positions at $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and position. Aldi employees also receive such benefits as health care insurance, a retirement plan, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and paid time off.

“As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people,” noted Dave Rinaldo, co-president of Aldi U.S. “Employees come to Aldi for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

Interested candidates can view open positions in their respective areas and apply online.

Other food retailers recently in hiring mode include Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Big Y Foods, The Kroger Co. and Southeastern Grocers.

