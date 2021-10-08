Dollar Tree Entices New Employees With Sign-On Bonus

Due to its continued growth, Dollar Tree Inc. is offering ample employment opportunities by hosting an in-person hiring event on Aug. 14 at each of its 26 U.S. distribution centers. Besides flexible schedules, competitive pay and benefits packages, the retailer is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

The hiring event will occur from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. Positions include management as well as full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians, and warehouse associates. Candidates will meet members from human resources and operations for on-the-spot interviews and same-day offers.

Most hourly paid distribution center associates, hired between June 27 and Sept. 4, will be eligible for the sign-on bonus and can also begin earning incentive pay where applicable.

“We are seeking hardworking and dependable men and women for immediate opportunities on our warehouse team in a fast-paced, automated distribution network servicing Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the country,” said Michael Lech, chief logistics officer. “Along with flexible work schedules and competitive pay, our company provides one of the best warehouse benefits packages in the industry, including tuition reimbursement for full-time associates. We are focused on our associates’ safety, as well as ongoing training and development, and we have numerous opportunities for career growth within the organization.”

Dollar Tree recently delivered its strongest quarterly same-store sales since 2017 while improving its operating margin by 290 basis points.

For more details or to apply ahead of the hiring event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers-logistics and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers-logistics.

Some of the benefits offered by the company include DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that empowers all associates to instantly receive their earnings in between traditional paydays. The program makes any day a day to get paid.

The retailer also recently launched ValuED, its education assistance program. This program provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities to promote upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.

Wooing workers with attractive benefits in a national labor crunch has become a trend of late in retail. While big names like Target and Walmart offer free college tuition for associates, independent grocers like California’s Cardenas Markets and Oliver's Markets and Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y are providing new-hire bonuses.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, operating more than 15,700 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Meanwhile, Target Corp. is No. 6 and Walmart U.S. is No. 1.