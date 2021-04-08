Cardenas Markets Offers $1K Sign-On Bonus

In a bid to ease the current labor shortage at retail, Hispanic grocery store chain Cardenas Markets is now offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus now through Sept. 30. The bonus applies to those hired for positions in the company’s distribution center, as well as roles in Cardenas’ store locations across the company’s footprint.

“Cardenas Markets is seeking candidates for a variety of jobs in our distribution center and stores across our company,” noted Adam Salgado, the grocer’s chief marketing officer. “The company is committed to creating good-paying jobs with exceptional benefits in a dynamic work environment where our team members have several opportunities for personal growth and professional advancement.”

Along with the $1,000 sign-on bonus, Cardenas offers competitive pay, a 10% discount on groceries and discounted lunch from Cardenas Kitchen, vacation pay, education and tuition reimbursement, a COVID-19 vaccination incentive, flexible scheduling, and opportunities for professional advancement.

Interested candidates can go online for more info regarding career opportunities at Cardenas.

Among other independents, Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Oliver's Markets recently implemented a new-hire bonus of $500 for full-time deli department positions; full-time bakery, bakery tavern and bakery production positions; and full-time journeyman meat butcher positions, while Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y will give every employee, including newly hired associates, an Employee Appreciation Bonus in early September.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates 51 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner and eight stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner, with locations in California, Nevada and Arizona.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.