Big Y to Hold 1st-Ever ‘Hiring Spree’

Big Y will hold what it called a “monstrous” company-wide hiring event at more than 75 locations across its market area of Massachusetts and Connecticut on Tuesday, June 29, the first time the company has done so. The grocer’s inaugural “hiring spree,” dubbed “It’s More Than Food, It’s My Story,” is open to anyone 18 years and older.

The company described the event’s name as “more than a tagline. It’s what 12,000 employees at Big Y share with each other every day. Every individual has an opportunity to join a growing family of employees who are shaping their own future.”

For the event, Big Y has simplified the application process: Every store and the distribution center will hold interviews, and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Gas and Convenience Stores, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits, and Big Y’s Fresh and Local Distribution Center.

Full-time supermarket openings include bakery, meat, seafood, in-store kitchen and deli department managers and assistant department managers, and overnight stock clerks, and part-time positions are also open in all departments. Big Y Express Gas and Convenience openings include managers, assistant managers, head cashiers and clerks. Table & Vine has openings in all departments, while Fresh and Local Distribution Center openings include selectors, porters and equipment operators.

Those interested can apply in advance online. The site also includes the addresses of the participating locations. All people hired on the day will receive a $50 gift card of their choice, such as Apple, Big Y or Spotify. Further, every Big Y employee, including newly hired associates, will receive an Employee Appreciation Bonus in their paychecks in early September. To qualify, employees must have worked during July and August.

“A future at Big Y means more than stocking shelves,” noted Michael J. Galat, VP of employee services at the grocer. “It is an opportunity for personal leadership and growth, an opportunity to belong and contribute to your own vibrant future, and an opportunity to connect with others and be part of a community that cares. We stand committed to making a real difference where employees are celebrated for who they are and have a chance to share their ideas and be respected, valued and heard.”

According to Big Y, it offers employees generous benefits, flexible work shifts, personalized training and more.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The Springfield, Mass.-based company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.