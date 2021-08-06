Kroger to Hire 10,000 Associates

The Kroger Co. will conduct its first nationwide hybrid hiring event, which includes virtual and in-store interviews, on June 10 as it aims to hire 10,000 associates supporting retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations for all of its banners.

"At The Kroger Family of Cos., our purpose, to feed the human spirit, shapes our culture and fuels our growth strategy, and our need for 10,000 more friendly and engaged associates reflects the acceleration of our business and position as one of the top retailers and employers in the U.S.," said Dawn Gilmore, Kroger's head of talent acquisition.

Kroger’s nationwide hybrid hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities. Individuals interested in attending the event can register on The Kroger Family of Cos. career site.

"To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology and innovation to attract, identify and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh and friendly," said Tim Massa, Kroger's SVP and chief people officer.

"In today's highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel," added Gilmore.

Some of the resources, benefits and training that Kroger offers to support and develop associates include:

Wages and Benefits : Comprehensive compensation packages include competitive wages, health care and retirement. In addition to an $800 million incremental investment in associate wages and training over the past three years – which has raised the organization's average national wage to more than $15.50 per hour – in 2021, Kroger plans to invest an additional $350 million that it expects will increase the average associate wage to $16 per hour.

Continued Education and Tuition Reimbursement: The tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part- and full-time associates, covers a GED to a PhD. Since its inception, this program has benefited 6,000 associates, with hourly associates making up 87% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.

Training and Development: On-demand, role-specific training and resources are provided through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Waterloo, Ontario-based Axonify . Leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity and inclusion training are also available.

Health and Wellness: Managers are coached to lead with compassion and empathy, and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant, powered by Phoenix -based Magellan Health and available 24/7 to offer free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp , another mental wellness resource. The retailer uses Whil , a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, well-being and sleep. Kroger is also awarding a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated, as well as providing employees the chance to participate in its $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway. -based

"We want to meet our associates where they are and provide them with tools and pathways to grow as individuals and with our organization because the jobs of the future will grow and evolve just like our business,” said Massa. “Today's growth-minded associates will deliver tomorrow's solutions for our customers."

Meanwhile, Kroger will host its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on June 17, during which its management team will comment on the company's financial and operational results.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.