Kroger to Add Fulfillment Space for Grocery Delivery in Northeast Florida

According to a local news report, The Kroger Co. is planning a new Florida location for fresh grocery delivery fulfillment.

The Jacksonville Daily Record cites public records showing that the Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC received a permit to build out a 62,208-square-foot space in that city. A Kroger spokesperson later acknowledged the plans.

Kroger currently operates a central fulfillment center in Groveland, Florida, and another spoke of that hub in the Tampa area.

Home delivery of fresh groceries to shoppers in Florida is one part of the company’s ongoing foray into the e-commerce part of its business. Earlier this month, Kroger announced a pilot program in Centerville, Ohio, to test the delivery of groceries via drone.

