05/13/2021

Kroger to Add Fulfillment Space for Grocery Delivery in Northeast Florida

A new logistics operation is in the works in Jacksonville, according to local news source
Lynn Petrak
Kroger is adding to its fulfillment operations in Florida, which include this hub site in Groveland.

According to a local news report, The Kroger Co. is planning a new Florida location for fresh grocery delivery fulfillment.

The Jacksonville Daily Record cites public records showing that the Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC received a permit to build out a 62,208-square-foot space in that city. A Kroger spokesperson later acknowledged the plans.

Kroger currently operates a central fulfillment center in Groveland, Florida, and another spoke of that hub in the Tampa area.

Home delivery of fresh groceries to shoppers in Florida is one part of the company’s ongoing foray into the e-commerce part of its business. Earlier this month, Kroger announced a pilot program in Centerville, Ohio, to test the delivery of groceries via drone.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

