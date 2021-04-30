Kroger Launches Drone Delivery Test

America’s largest grocery retailer continues to transform grocery e-commerce with the introduction of a drone delivery pilot taking flight this spring in the Midwest.

The Kroger Co. and Drone Express, a division of TELEGRID Technologies, LLC., today announced a pilot to offer grocery delivery via autonomous drones, expanding the retailer’s grocery ecosystem and providing customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.

"Kroger’s new drone delivery pilot is part of the evolution of our rapidly growing and innovative e-commerce business – which includes pickup, delivery, and ship and reached more than $10 billion in sales in 2020,” said Kroger’s Jody Kalmbach, group vice president of product experience. “The pilot reinforces the importance of flexibility and immediacy to customers, powered by modern and efficient last-mile solutions. We’re excited to test drone delivery and gain insights that will inform expansion plans as well as future customer solutions.”

How the Drone Grocery Delivery Pilot Works

The pilot will aim to offer customers unparalleled flexibility as Drone Express technology allows package delivery to the location of a customer’s smartphone not only to a street address, simply meaning a customer will be able to order delivery of picnic supplies to a park, sunscreen to the beach, or condiments to a backyard cookout, for instance.

Kroger is designing bundled product offerings ideal for meeting customer needs within the current weight limits for drone delivery, which is about 5 pounds. As an illustration, Kroger will offer a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, a child wellness bundle with over-the-counter medications and fluids, and a S’mores bundle with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. Using Kroger.com/DroneDelivery, customers can place orders and have eligible orders delivered within as little as 15 minutes.