How Kroger Plans to Gain Greater Share of $1.4T Market

The Source Of Excitement

The most significant development of the past two decades in food retailing is beginning to unfold, and Kroger is at the center of it. The company’s digital sales last year doubled to more than $10 billion, and by the end of 2023, Kroger CIO Yael Cosset, speaking at the same investors conference, said that digital sales are forecast to double.

If that target is achieved, a key reason will be the result of a strategy Cosset, McMullen and other Kroger leaders revealed in early 2018. That’s when the company committed to an unprecedented deal with online grocer Ocado to open as many as 20 robotic customer fulfillment centers (CFCs). Few retailers in the United States were familiar with the United Kingdom-based company prior to the deal with Kroger, but now the U.S. food retailing world could be turned on its head as Kroger’s new CFCs become operational over the next two years.

To date, specific details on the location of eight facilities and their sizes have been revealed, with approximate details provided for two others. Collectively, these facilities encompass roughly 3 million square feet, and each is capable of fulfilling online orders equivalent to the sales volume of 20 stores, but with only 60% of the capital and labor required. The first new facility, in Kroger’s hometown of Cincinnati, became operational in March, and a second facility, near Orlando, Fla., went live in April.

The combination of a growing network of CFCs, blended with a store base of more than 2,700 locations, is setting up Kroger to be a more disruptive force than it already is in the markets where it operates, as well as new ones. For example, according to Gabriel Arreaga, the grocer’s SVP of supply chain, 45% of the U.S. population is within reach of a Kroger store, most within a few miles, but that situation will change.

“We’re rolling out our new CFCs, which will enable even more customers to access more products even faster and in more markets,” Arreaga says. “Our customer fulfillment centers will create an opportunity to serve 75% of the U.S. population within a 90-mile radius.”

This is where Kroger’s approach to digital grocery differs from other retailers that have opted for a micro-fulfillment approach, with smaller automated facilities adjacent to stores or integrated into existing footprints by repurposing space.

“In my experience leading supply chains in different economies and geographies, reach matters in creating an ecosystem that captures rapid market share and lowers operational cost aggressively,” Arreaga explains. “That is why we invest in CFCs that cover a vast population with one single building, versus other competitors that invest in hundreds of facilities. We will scale faster.”

In addition to CFCs, Kroger is counting on Ocado’s technological sophistication in other ways. The companies expanded their relationship last fall to leverage Ocado’s in-store fulfilment (ISF) capabilities, which include proprietary software that supports employees’ efforts to assemble orders by making it easier and more efficient to find products when fulfilling pickup orders.