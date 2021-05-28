Kroger Launches $5M Giveaway to Encourage Vaccinations

Retailers are increasing their efforts to encourage customers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at their stores. Hours after CVS Health announced that it was offering swanky prizes, like tropical vacations, to Americans who get vaccinated, Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., revealed that it’s launching the #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign, which gives individuals the opportunity to win one of five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year.

The program comes after a collaboration with the Biden Administration to encourage increased vaccinations as part of the national push to have at least 70% of U.S. adults with at least their first dose by July 10.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We greatly appreciate President Joe Biden's leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase vaccinations among the U.S. population, especially people of color and individuals under age 30. As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public-health crisis and safely return to normal."

Kroger Health will roll out prizes, official rules and eligibility the first week of June for the #CommunityImmunity giveaway. In addition to customers, Kroger associates will also have the opportunity to win. Prizes will include five $1 million giveaways, for a total of $5 million, and 10 free groceries-for-a-year giveaways each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners.

"To vaccinate more Americans and help bring this pandemic to an end, we all have to do our part, and it's exciting that Kroger is using innovative tactics to encourage vaccinations among its millions of customers across the country," said Ian Sams, deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "Businesses like Kroger are stepping up to the plate to encourage vaccinations as we pursue President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults with at least their first dose by Independence Day."

As of May 27, Kroger Health's pharmacists, nurse practitioners and health care technicians have distributed more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines — and that number continues to grow daily.

In addition to vaccinations, Kroger recently starting offering the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, an over-the-counter SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test, at all of its locations.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.