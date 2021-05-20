Meijer Offers Shoppers $10 Coupon to Get Vaccinated

With the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rate at almost 50%, many states are incentivizing more residents to receive the vaccine with everything from free baseball tickets in New York to a chance to winning $1 million for lucky Ohioans.

Retailers are also promoting vaccination to their eligible customers with their own incentives. For instance, Meijer will give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store. The retailer is also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines with any provider, including Meijer.

“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "When the vaccine rollout began, our pharmacy teams dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe. Their efforts have paid off, but we're not done yet. We're hopeful this incentive helps tip the balance."

Those taking advantage of this offer will receive the $10 coupon upon receiving their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store. Those customers who already received their vaccine simply need to visit their local Meijer pharmacy with their completed vaccination card to receive their coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase.

Other retailers incentivizing shoppers to get vaccinated include Target. Earlier in the month, the retailer said that it was offering $5 coupons for customers who receive the vaccine in its stores.

Meanwhile, retailers are also making it easier to get vaccinated. In late April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest. Every store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis for these walk-ins. However, people interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to register.

To date, Meijer has administered more than 1.3 million doses. It began the rollout of vaccine clinics in mid-January, after being named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in the state of Michigan. Since then, the retailer has conducted thousands of in-store vaccine clinics, as well as community-based off-site clinics, throughout all six states in its Midwest footprint. Meijer has also been providing its team members with a $100 bonus once they complete the vaccination process and show their vaccination cards.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 255 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100.