Meijer Now Accepting Walk-Ins for COVID-19 Vaccines

At least one grocery store is moving into the next phase as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

This week, Meijer announced that it is opening a walk-up vaccine program at all of its locations. Each store will be able to dole out 100 doses a week to customers on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the walk-up visits, customers can still register online to schedule appointments.

"I'm very pleased we are now entering into this phase of the vaccine initiative," said Jason Beauch, VP of pharmacy. "Our teams have worked so hard to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time. The ability to offer the vaccines on a walk-up basis at every Meijer store demonstrates we are getting closer to ensuring everyone has the ability to get vaccinated."

The store launched vaccine clinics in January as a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Michigan. Since then, health care professionals working at those clinics have given one million vaccines as supplies from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have expanded.

The walk-ins come at a time when many grocery pharmacy locations are opening more slots with the shift in the supply-demand balance. Pop-up clinics continue as well, like a COVID-19 vaccine event to be held this week by SCAN Health Plan and Ralph's grocery store in Long Beach, Calif.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.