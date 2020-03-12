Meijer Teams Up With Instacart on Delivery

Meijer is adding Instacart to its e-commerce toolkit as the retailer looks to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from nearly all of its stores.

Meijer customers across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin can begin shopping for same-day delivery in as fast as an hour via Instacart on Dec. 3 at www.instacart.com/meijer. For all orders placed through the Instacart platform, an Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer’s designated time frame — whether they choose to receive it same-day or schedule their delivery in advance.

“Instacart’s mission is to give customers access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together. In 2020, this commitment has taken on an entirely new meaning as we continue to serve as an essential, same-day delivery service for millions of people across North America. Customers rely on Instacart to get the groceries and goods they need from the retailers they love, and today we’re proud to welcome Meijer to our marketplace so they can further connect with their customers online,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, president of Instacart. “Meijer is an iconic, family-owned grocer that has served families across the Midwest for more than 85 years. Through our new partnership, we’re bringing Meijer’s incredible selection online for customers, giving Meijer customers access to everything they need from the comfort and safety of their home.”

The news from Meijer comes a few months after the retailer eliminated service fees from its Meijer Pickup service.

"This is the latest of our efforts to adapt our digital services to help customers manage their lives during the pandemic and further enhance the experience of shopping at Meijer," said Derek Steele, VP of customer strategy. "We believe the personalized service, coupled with the freshness and wide selection our stores offer, provides the digital solution so many of our customers are looking for during these challenging times."

Meijer Pickup is free on orders over $50 and offers the same in-store pricing and access to weekly sales items as in-store shopping. The grocer also has its own delivery option, which costs $9.95 per order. Available items include grocery, general merchandise, toys, electronics, beauty care and houseware items.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.