Meijer Partners With Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers restaurants appear to be headed for Michigan through a new partnership with Midwestern superstore retailer Meijer.

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer is partnering with the Wahlberg family to bring the eateries to its stores in Michigan, along with actor Mark Wahlberg's line of fitness supplements, Crain’s Detroit Business reported.

With one location in Detroit and another in the works, Wahlburgers will develop restaurants at new and existing Meijer sites, Crain’s reported. Additionally, Wahlburgers food trucks will call on select Meijer locations as part of the partnership.

The Meijer partnership follows a similar deal with West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee, suggesting that Wahlburgers sees great potential in allying with retailers looking to diversify their business and enhance their prepared food offerings.

There's no firm timeline for opening new stores, and the company is reviewing potential sites, Crain's reported.

Meijer stores will also carry products from the Performance Inspired line of nutritional supplements developed by Mark Wahlberg.

Meijer operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.



