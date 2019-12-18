Press enter to search
Close search

Another Very Merry Christmas for Meijer Shoppers

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Another Very Merry Christmas for Meijer Shoppers

By Gina Acosta - 12/18/2019
Another Very Merry Christmas for Meijer Shoppers
The retailer held its sixth annual Very Merry Meijer event on Dec. 14, in which hundreds of shoppers were given a $1,000 shopping spree at each of the company's 247 stores.

Meijer has once again gifted hundreds of shoppers with an unforgettable holiday season.

The retailer held its sixth annual Very Merry Meijer event on Dec. 14, in which hundreds of shoppers were given a $1,000 shopping spree at each of the company's 247 stores.

"The holidays are a time to celebrate hope and give thanks," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "Very Merry Meijer is an annual event we started in 2014 to help spread cheer and give thanks to our customers. Although the holidays can be stressful, this is our way of celebrating the spirit of the season with our customers and team members."

This year, the retailer surprised customers while shopping in the aisles with a $1,000 Meijer shopping spree – and also provided two Meijer team members as personal shoppers to help the lucky customers cross off their wish lists. Those team members each received a $100 Meijer gift card.

In total, the six Very Merry Meijer events held since 2014 gifted more than 1,400 customers with toys, clothes, electronics, groceries and small appliances.

Meijer released a video showcasing how the retailer surprised its customers. In most cases, the store director revealed the shopping spree to customers shopping in the aisles, but Hank Meijer, Doug Meijer, Mark Meijer, and Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes also helped spread holiday cheer.

"As a family company, we strive all year long to enrich the lives in the communities we serve," Keyes said. "The Very Merry Meijer event continues to be that extra special way we express our appreciation to our customers and team members. That is what the holidays are all about."

To view the Very Merry Meijer video, click here

Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on PG's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Meijer to Provide In-Store Caroling

Weekend performances to feature 100-plus local music groups

Meijer’s 2nd Small-Format Store Opening in January

Meijer’s 2nd Small-Format Store Opening in January

Woodward Corner Market follows hometown Bridge Street Market

Meijer Grows Pet Departments

Offerings include more food, grooming supplies and even Halloween costumes

Meijer Earns EPA Recognition as a Supplier and Carrier

Meijer Earns EPA Recognition as a Supplier and Carrier

SmartWay Excellence Award honors sustainable logistical operations

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Marking a Milestone, Meijer Rolls Out .85-Cent Promotion
Food Retailers
Marking a Milestone, Meijer Rolls Out Price-Point Promo
Food Retailers
Meijer's Art Sebastian to Receive Award for Distinguished Service