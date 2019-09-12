Meijer’s 2nd Small-Format Store Opening in January

The Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Mich., is the location chosen for the Jan. 29 debut of Woodward Corner Market, the second smaller-format store for Meijer Inc. since the retailer opened Bridge Street Market in its hometown of Grand Rapids, Mich., in August 2018.

The 41,000-square-foot store will feature fresh and prepared foods, and an estimated 2,000 local, artisan items, including Daily Dozen Doughnuts, New York Bagel and Bath Savvy Soaps. It will also offer a Great Lakes Coffee shop; an extensive beer, wine and liquor counter; and an expansive international food aisle catering to eight ethnic backgrounds. Further, when the weather is warmer, six garage-style doors will open onto an outdoor fresh produce and floral area.

Progressive Grocer first reported on the impending store rollout under the retailer's neighborhood-market concept in August of this year. Meijer intends to open a total of six smaller-format urban stores by 2021

"Our small-format stores like Woodward Corner Market and Bridge Street Market provide new ways to serve our customers," noted Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "The team is working hard, and we are excited to share Woodward Corner Market and see the positive impact it will have on this community."

Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on PG's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.