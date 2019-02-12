Meijer to Provide In-Store Caroling

To get its shoppers and associates in a holiday frame of mind, Meijer will offer weekend performances of festive tunes by local school choirs and music groups. For the second consecutive year, the retailer has invited local school music groups to come into their stores to sing carols as customers shop the aisles. This year, 115 groups will perform.

“Meijer knows that community traditions, like caroling, are a big part of what makes the holiday season so special to families, and we want to bring those traditions into every aspect of their holiday experience, including holiday shopping,” explained Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer. “The carolers brought a new level of festivity to our stores last year, so we are excited to bring them into more stores this year.”

Further, each participating Meijer store will give $500 to its featured music groups. The school groups will perform through Dec. 14. A list of featured schools and a video from last year’s event are available online.

A pioneer of the “one-stop shopping” concept, privately owned and family-operated Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.