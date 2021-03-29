Meijer Now Providing COVID-19 Vaccine at Every Store

It seems to be getting easier each week for the nation to set up an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination. With the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program naming Meijer as a partner to directly receive and administer doses of the vaccine in Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky, more Americans will have even more opportunity to schedule an appointment, as now all Meijer stores have increased access to the vaccine.

Meijer was named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio earlier this year. The recent expansion will allow the retailer to administer a total of 150,000 doses this week alone through clinics held at each of its stores throughout its six-state footprint, as well as at off-site clinics.

"Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "Whether our team members and pharmacists are working with local organizations, coordinating off-site events or hosting large in-store clinics, we're proud to continue our efforts as a federal retail pharmacy partner in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky as we expand access to these critical vaccines and defeat this pandemic."

According to Meijer, it will conduct more than 950 clinics, both large and small in scale, in its stores this week. This is in addition to supporting FEMA at the mass vaccination clinics being held at Detroit's Ford Field and at numerous off-site clinics with different partners.

Those interested in registering for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Meijer should text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online. Meijer has registered more than 2 million people to receive the vaccine since it launched its registration system in January.

The link will include three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in. As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date, or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine elsewhere.

"Our pharmacy teams have been working diligently to vaccinate as many people as possible since doses have become available," Meijer Pharmacy VP Jason Beauch said. "Expanding the partnership with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program makes our job even easier because now we'll be able to reach even more people interested in receiving this vaccine."

The retailer even recently partnered with the Indiana State Teachers Association to launch a series of vaccine clinics at its stores to streamline the process for vaccinating teachers and school staff in the state.

To date, Meijer has conducted more than 3,000 vaccine clinics large and small, administering 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.