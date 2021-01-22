Press enter to search
By Thad Rueter - 01/22/2021
Walgreens Hits Vaccine Milestone
Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the CDC Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program on Dec. 21.

Walgreens says it has administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations identified as part of state and jurisdiction distribution plans.

The retailer also remains on track to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Jan. 25.

Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program on Dec. 21 and has continued to expand vaccine efforts according to state and jurisdiction distribution plans.

“Thanks to the dedication of tens of thousands of Walgreens pharmacy team members, we have been able to provide 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations to those who need them most in just one month,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “This unprecedented effort has not been without challenges, but as federal, state and local jurisdictions continue to advance their prioritization and distribution plans, we have been able to rapidly expand vaccine access to our nation’s most vulnerable populations and help our communities begin to emerge from this pandemic.”

Walgreens is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations to additional vulnerable populations as determined by states and jurisdictions. The initial supply of vaccine is extremely limited and available to eligible individuals by appointment only at designated Walgreens stores. COVID-19 vaccines are not available to the general public. Eligible individuals vary based on state and jurisdiction guidelines and may include healthcare workers, people aged 65 and older and individuals with pre-existing conditions. Walgreens will not be providing vaccinations on a walk-in basis during Phase 1.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA division of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The drug store chain operates more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about 8 million customers daily. Walgreens is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.

