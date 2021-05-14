Meijer Opens 3 New Supercenters in Midwest

Meijer is expanding its one-stop shopping concept in Ohio and Indiana with the opening of three new 155,000-square-foot supercenters.

Located in Seven Hills and Boardman, Ohio, and Westfield, Ind., the stores offer a safe and convenient shopping experience with digital solutions that allow consumers various ways to shop for everything they need in one store.

Known for grocery options like more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce, 150 USD-certified organic items and a full-service meat department, the new Meijer stores also offer a pharmacy and general merchandise items more often found in specialty stores. That includes everything from women's apparel to beauty care, an expansive baby department, and a pet department that offers 200 pet toys, 500 varieties of treats for dogs and cats and premium foods.

To make checkout easier, the new stores provide Shop & Scan, permitting shoppers to scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop. Also available are convenient Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services.

"These new stores reinforce our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of communities at a time when everyone is looking for a one-stop-shopping experience," said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. "We look forward to providing a customer-focused store that offers fresh options and innovation to help reshape how customers shop for the groceries and items they need while keeping their families safe."

The new stores are currently operating under adjusted hours and maintaining coronavirus safety measures. To help ensure the continued health and safety of its team members and customers, the retailer continues to require face coverings be worn by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations. except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.

"Throughout the past few months, our Meijer team members have worked diligently to prepare these new stores amid unprecedented challenges, and for that we are all proud and inspired," Keyes said. "We are looking forward to providing the important items our customers need in the cleanest shopping environment as we work together in the new communities that have welcomed us."

Prior to opening its doors, each of the stores showed their community support by making a total of more than $25,000 in donations to local organizations. The Boardman store made donations to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, the Youngstown Chapter of Inspiring Minds and the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank. The Seven Hills location made donations to the Cleveland American Veterans Association, All Faiths Food Pantry and the City of Seven Hills. The store in Westfield made donations to the YMCA of Westfield, the Westfield Education Foundation and Westfield Youth Sports of Indiana.

Meijer donates more than 6% of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores work with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $62 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest. Additionally, recognizing the ongoing need for assistance during pandemic, the retailer recently gave an extra $1 million to its Simply Give food pantry partners.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 255 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.