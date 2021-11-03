Meijer ‘Simply Gives’ Extra $1M to Food Pantries

Following the $7.6 million in donations generated by Meijer’s Simply Give program in 2020, the retailer is continuing its commitment to support communities during the pandemic by giving an extra $1 million to its Simply Give food pantry partners across the Midwest.

"It has become clearer just how vital food pantries are to an increasing number of families, and we recognize the continued strain COVID-19 has placed on them as they struggle to keep their shelves stocked," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "We believe the Simply Give program makes a tremendous difference in the communities we serve and are happy to make this additional contribution."

The $7.6 million donation last year equated to 76 million meals for food pantries. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

The additional $1 million gift will be divided equally among the retailer's 347 food pantry partners that participated in the 2020 Simply Give program. It also brings the program's overall Simply Give donation to more than $62 million — or 620 million meals — since the program's 2008 inception.

Meijer's winter Simply Give campaign is already underway. Customers can help stock the shelves of a food pantry in their community by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer until April 10. At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to the store's partner food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity in that customer's neighborhood.

Online shoppers using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

Additionally, on March 13 and April 3, customers can take advantage of the retailer’s double-match days, as Meijer will double any Simply Give cards purchased, effectively tripling a customer's contribution.

"Our company has a history of giving, and that philosophy still guides us today," said Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving. "We care about our communities and are committed to seeing them through this challenging time."

Last month, the retailer donated 6,000 frozen turkeys to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's weekly food distribution event, where they were immediately loaded into the vehicles of the food bank's clients.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.