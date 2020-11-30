Meijer’s Simply Give Program Triples Donations

Meijer is going the extra mile this year to support U.S. food pantries, which are struggling to keep up with surging demand due to the pandemic and economic crises.

Meijer says it will double match any Simply Give cards purchased on Dec. 1, the National Day of Giving. The retailer is offering customers the opportunity to turn their $10 Simply Give donation card purchase into $30 for a local food pantry.

"Our customers and team members play a vital role in helping us serve our communities through Simply Give and we are pleased to help them stretch their giving further," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "While the holidays will undoubtedly look different for our customers this year, we know that one way we can come together is by to supporting our neighbors in need."

The retailer will hold a second double match day on Dec. 12. However, customers can participate in the Simply Give campaign up to Jan. 2. At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are converted into food-only gift cards and given to the store's partner food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity in that customer's neighborhood.

Meijer has already donated nearly $4 million to Simply Give food pantry partners this year and is on track to provide more than 80 million meals for 2020.

Food banks have consistently seen a 60% increase in demand compared to this time last year, as indicated by Feeding America, and continue to require more food and resources to provide to people in need.

"The holidays are a difficult time for people facing food insecurity and food pantries continue to struggle to keep up with the flood of requests they receive daily, especially given the difficult circumstances many families now face amidst the global pandemic," said Cathy Cooper, senior director of community partnerships and giving for Meijer. "The Simply Give program is a way for Meijer customers to partner with us and support the food pantries that feed families in need in their own communities."

According to the USDA, more than 35 million people, including nearly 11 million children, lived in food insecure households before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a recent Feeding America analysis found that number could rise to more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, in 2020.

Meijer’s holiday campaign follows the grocer’s fall Simply Give campaign, which started on Aug. 23 an ended Oct. 24. Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Since the program began in Nov. 2008, more than $58 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest, equating to an estimated 580 million meals. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

Weis Markets is also participating in the National Day of Giving. To mark the day, each Weis store will match customer donations with a $500 donation.

Additionally, Meijer recently held a pickup surprise event for its customers in the spirit of giving back. It informed its Midwest customers who were picking up groceries that their orders were free.

"This year has been challenging for everyone, so we wanted to show our appreciation to some of those customers who have trusted us to do their essential shopping," said Derek Steele, VP of customer strategy for Meijer. "Surprising them as they picked up groceries in preparation of their Thanksgiving meals seemed like an ideal time to do something special."

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.