Weis to Mark National Day of Giving

Weis Markets will team up with its customers to help local nonprofit organizations on the occasion of the National Day of Giving on Tuesday, Dec. 1. To mark the day, each Weis store will match customer donations with a $500 donation.

Customers can donate to an area nonprofit, chosen by the associates at each store, by rounding up their grocery order or buying a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher at checkout.

“This is a time of quiet desperation for many nonprofits,” explained Ron Bonacci, Weis’ VP of advertising and marketing. “Demand has soared, while donations have declined due to the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. Our CEO, Jonathan Weis; his family; and our company’s associates have been long committed to the communities where we operate. We’re delighted to partner with our customers to provide this support, and we’re proud of the many associates who support and volunteer for charitable organizations in their communities.”

More than 150 local nonprofits are taking part in the grocer’s Day of Giving program. The local organizations selected by Weis employees are mainly food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations. As well as local store donations, Weis is making $10,000 donations to several nonprofit partners throughout its market area.

In other Weis news, in response to increased need for holiday donations to local food banks, the grocer has rolled out a special holiday edition of its Fight Hunger campaign. Through the end of the year, shoppers can round up their order or purchase a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher at checkout to help support needy area families.

“We’re launching our Fight Hunger program for the second time this year due to the tremendous increase in food bank demand throughout our markets in seven states,” said Bonacci. “This is a difficult and challenging time for many families in the communities we serve. We’re grateful to our customers and associates for their support of our program and look to finish strong in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this year, Weis and its associates joined with customers to raise more than $1.3 million in combined customer and corporate donations for local food banks. Since 2008, the grocer has raised more than $3.8 million through the Fight Hunger Campaign and supplemented customers’ contributions with company donations.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.