Weis Rolls Out Holiday Rewards Program

Weis Markets has introduced a holiday rewards program to help customers qualify for free turkeys, tofurkeys, lasagna and discounts on several of its best-selling turkeys and hams through Thanksgiving Day.

Shoppers can earn Holiday Reward Points on purchases made with their Preferred Shopper Club card, and redeem their holiday reward points Nov. 5-26.

“We have the big daddy of holiday reward programs, which offers our customers a variety of great free items and a wide range of a dollar-per-pound discounts on some of our best-selling turkeys and hams,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ VP of advertising and marketing. “Just as important, our customers have significantly more time to earn their rewards and redeem them, since we started our program early in October and run it through Thanksgiving.”

Customers earn one reward point for every dollar spent in qualifying purchases and 100 points for qualifying prescriptions. Customers earning 400 points qualify for a free Weis Quality Frozen Turkey, Tofurkey Roast and Gravy, Tofurkey Ham and Marinade, or a family-size Crav’n Meat Lasagna.

Shoppers earning 100 points save a dollar a pound and qualify for the following discounted prices: 49 cents/pound Weis Quality Frozen Turkey, 79 cents/pound Butterball Frozen Turkey, 79 cents /pound Weis Quality Frozen Turkey Breast, 99 cents/pound Weis Quality Fresh Turkey, 99 cents/pound Weis Quality Antibiotic Free Frozen Turkey, 99 cents/pound Weis Quality Smoked Ham Portions, $1.29/pound Weis Quality Antibiotic Free Fresh Turkey, $1.49/pound Butterball Fresh Turkey, $1.49/pound Weis Quality Spiral or John F. Martin Whole Boneless Ham, $1.69/pound Weis Quality Fresh Turkey Breast, $1.99/pound Weis Quality Antibiotic Free Fresh or Frozen Turkey Breast, $2.49/pound Empire or David Elliot Kosher Turkey, or $2.69/pound Butterball Fresh Turkey Breast.

Earned reward points can also be used for gas discounts, grocery discounts or $5 off $25, as part of Weis’ year-round rewards program.

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.