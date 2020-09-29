Blue Apron Launches 1st Thanksgiving ‘Feast’

Blue Apron said Tuesday it will offer its first-ever Thanksgiving “feast” this year, featuring chef-designed recipes, the meal-kit provider said.

Blue Apron's Thanksgiving-inspired, southern-style menu will give options to suit every holiday table for parties up to eight people. Complete with a step-by-step guide on how to organize, prepare and cook a Thanksgiving meal, Blue Apron will also support its home cooks by sharing tips on its social channels to help make the holiday as fun as possible.

"Thanksgiving is going to be different for many families this year, and we're happy to join them in the kitchen by creating a one-stop shop to make their entire holiday feast a little easier," said John Adler, vice president of culinary at Blue Apron. "Building upon positive reactions to our dessert offering last year, we wanted to give our home cooks more Thanksgiving options, especially as some people may find themselves playing different roles, either as a first-time host or just cooking for themselves."

Customers can select a complete Thanksgiving feast with a boneless and easy-to-carve turkey breast, side dishes and dessert; or add Thanksgiving recipes to the Signature Menu, including a holiday pork roast, dessert or side dishes.

Blue Apron will also offer a Holiday Feast Favorites wine bundle, featuring its chefs' selections of four red and two white wines chosen to complement its new Thanksgiving dishes.

Earlier this year, Blue Apron said it had enlisted Amanda Freitag, a New York chef who appears on the Food Network, to create a menu for the company’s meal kits. Lasting through the week of Oct. 5, Blue Apron customers can enjoy meals influenced by the chef's love of classic Italian fare, American diner staples and globally-inspired flavors. Freitag also will share helpful techniques that meal-kit consumers can use and learn from.