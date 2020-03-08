Blue Apron Enlists Chef Amanda Freitag for Menu Support

Blue Apron has turned to Amanda Freitag, a New York chef who appears on the Food Network, to create a menu for the company’s meal kits.

Beginning the week of August 31 and lasting through the week of October 5, Blue Apron customers can enjoy meals influenced by the chef's love of classic Italian fare, American diner staples and globally-inspired flavors. Freitag also will share helpful techniques that meal-kit consumers can uses and learn from.

"Growing up, my family understood the value of a good meal, but we were busy. We ate a lot of frozen pizzas and other things that were easy to prepare,” she said. “I still love those simple, classic American flavors, but I prepare them a little differently now. When you cook at home with Blue Apron, you can easily create the nostalgic meals you loved growing up, but with fresh ingredients delivered straight to your door.”

The six new Blue Apron Amanda Freitag menu items include:

French Onion Soup Burger with Creamy Mustard Potato Salad

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken with Dirty Rice and Garlicky Green Beans

Crispy Skin Salmon with Salsa Verde and Farro Salad

Seared Shrimp and Mascarpone Risotto with Crispy Prosciutto and Sicilian-Style Cauliflower

Calabrian Chile Butter Steaks with Roasted Pepper Panzanella

Thai Shrimp and Peanut Noodles with Cabbage and Sweet Peppers

"With people stuck at home and the uncertainty surrounding back-to-school plans, finding time to cook a wholesome family meal becomes even more of a question mark for parents. This partnership invites Blue Apron customers to learn new skills in the kitchen, while bringing their families the feel-good comfort foods they're craving," said John Adler, the vice president of culinary at Blue Apron. “At a time when routine is more important than ever, we're excited that our Blue Apron chefs will be able to explore these amazing flavors inspired by Chef Freitag's journey."

Blue Apron last week reported its second quarter 2020 financials and posted a 10% year-over-year revenue gain in the second quarter ended June 30, with sales hitting $131 million — a gain credited to consumers buying more meal kits during the pandemic's various stay-at-home mandates.

Blue Apron, based in New York City, is No. 99 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.