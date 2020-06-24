Can Meal-Kit Providers Emerge Stronger in 2021?

He continued: “Our investments in technology, infrastructure and our brand have paid off — allowing us to focus on providing a variety of product options, innovating on packaging and materials throughout our supply chain to become more sustainable, and demonstrating that meal kits can be both a sustainable and profitable business model.”

Nearly a decade on, the meal-kit industry is making fresh gains with consumers stuck at home during the pandemic, and with new and revised product selections that reflect pre-pandemic shifts in how people eat and prepare meals. Now the leaders of that industry are looking to the back half of 2020 to gain even more traction, boost revenues and recapture some of the optimistic energy experienced closer to the dawn of the meal-kit era.

Race for New and Richer Customers

For the better part of a decade, meal-kit commerce has offered what amounts to an ongoing master class in how consumers can be merciless when it comes to earning their loyalty, sustained interest and dollars. While 35% of U.S. consumers have tried a meal kit within the past year, according to recent data from Mount Pleasant, S.C.-based Piplsay, only 18% of those consumers have subscribed to a meal-kit service. Moreover, 64% of meal-kit subscribers have cancelled those subscriptions in that same period of time.