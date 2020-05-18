Alltown Fresh Rolls Out Fresh Crates, Meal Prep Kits

Alltown Fresh, with locations in Maryland and Connecticut, has launched four new contactless ways for customers to shop for fresh groceries and meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its Fresh Crates program, guests can order crates of fresh groceries and stock up on necessities in one quick stop. Customers place orders 24 hours in advance and pick up crates of fresh protein, produce or pantry items curbside the next day. Featured items include locally sourced fruits and vegetables, meats from family farms, and organic pantry staples.

With Meal Prep & Provisions, the fresh convenience market now has pre-assembled meal prep kits to help get dinner on the table in minutes. Shoppers can place an order before noon to have their meal prep kit ready for pickup by 5 p.m. Prep kits serve a minimum of four people and include options such as taco night; teriyaki rice bowls; tomato soup and grilled cheese; chicken, broccoli, and pasta bake; and fresh falafel wraps.

Alltown Fresh is also offering curbside pickup of all menu items and delivery through Grubhub to deliver fresh food choices and menu items straight to customers' doors.

"The Alltown Fresh team has acted quickly to create ways to ensure our customers are equipped with healthy options and the ability to shop for fresh groceries in these uncertain times," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Alltown Fresh owner Global Partners. "The health and safety of our guests and associates is always top of mind, and we're delighted to increase our contactless shopping options to make everyone's life a little bit easier."

Alltown Fresh has strong relationships with local farms and purveyors to ensure a reliable supply of fresh food to four stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The brand prides itself on these local relationships, which support small suppliers across the region.