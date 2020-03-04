Publix Goes Contactless

Publix Super Markets is offering a contactless payment method at all of its stores, including GreenWise Markets, to address customer concerns about touching surfaces that might be contaminated by the coronavirus. At presstime, the rollout of the system was expected to be completed by Saturday, April 4.

Shoppers can make a contactless payment by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad. Customers are able to pay with Apple Pay and Google Pay. This digital payment option is being provided as well as the existing mobile payment method via Publix’s app.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” noted Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”

Other retailers, notably Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, are also offering shoppers the ability to make contactless payments.

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Walmart is No. 1 on PG's list.