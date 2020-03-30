Walmart Touts No-Contact Services

At a time when social distancing has become the norm across the United States, Walmart is hastening to reassure shoppers that it’s providing services that minimize the potential of spreading COVID-19.

“We’re adapting by offering customers no-contact services for payment, pickup and delivery options,” noted Janey Whiteside EVP and Walmart chief customer officer in a blog post on the mega-retailer’s corporate website. “By doing this, we’re adding another layer of safety for our customers and associates.”

For instance, checking out at Walmart is completely contact free on any register when shoppers use Walmart Pay on the Walmart app. Before, customers had to select a payment method by touching a screen on the self-checkouts. Now, all customers with smartphones can scan a QR code and Walmart Pay is synced, enabling them to pay completely free of contact.

Additionally, the company’s pickup and delivery services now feature more safety measures. Pickup customers need only open their trunks to allow associates to load their groceries in, without having to sign for the order. Delivery now skips the signature as well, with delivery drivers just leaving the orders on customers’ doorsteps.

“I don’t know that we’ve seen a time like this in our lives, and we know customers and communities are relying on us now more than ever,” added Whiteside. “I’m so proud of the way we’re adapting to better serve them.”

