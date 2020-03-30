Press enter to search
Close search

Walmart Touts No-Contact Services

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Walmart Touts No-Contact Services

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 03/30/2020
Walmart Touts No-Contact Services
Walmart's contact-free services include the ability to pay using Walmart Pay on the company's app by just scanning a QR code

At a time when social distancing has become the norm across the United States, Walmart is hastening to reassure shoppers that it’s providing services that minimize the potential of spreading COVID-19.

“We’re adapting by offering customers no-contact services for payment, pickup and delivery options,” noted Janey Whiteside EVP and Walmart chief customer officer in a blog post on the mega-retailer’s corporate website. “By doing this, we’re adding another layer of safety for our customers and associates.” 

For instance, checking out at Walmart is completely contact free on any register when shoppers use Walmart Pay on the Walmart app. Before, customers had to select a payment method by touching a screen on the self-checkouts. Now, all customers with smartphones can scan a QR code and Walmart Pay is synced, enabling them to pay completely free of contact.

Additionally, the company’s pickup and delivery services now feature more safety measures. Pickup customers need only open their trunks to allow associates to load their groceries in, without having to sign for the order. Delivery now skips the signature as well, with delivery drivers just leaving the orders on customers’ doorsteps.

“I don’t know that we’ve seen a time like this in our lives, and we know customers and communities are relying on us now more than ever,” added Whiteside. “I’m so proud of the way we’re adapting to better serve them.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. operates about 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Walmart Employees Choosing Payday

Walmart Employees Choosing Payday

COVID-19 leads to early wage option, added safety measures

Walmart, Target Rush to Reward, Hire Workers

Retailers go on hiring, spending spree amid sales crush

Walmart Unveils Updated Coronavirus Policy

Walmart Unveils Updated Coronavirus Policy

Move follows Kentucky associate testing positive for illness

Walmart Gives $25M to Fight COVID-19

Walmart Gives $25M to Fight COVID-19

Funds to go to prevention/management, food access, community response

Related Topics

You May Also Like

DoorDash Leads Free Grocery Delivery Program for Seniors
Ecommerce
DoorDash Leads Free Grocery Delivery Program for Seniors
Food Retailers
Aldi Expands Delivery to Chicagoland