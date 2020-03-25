Walmart Employees Choosing Payday

Walmart continues to add health and safety measures for its employees and customers during the coronavirus outbreak, and its latest move gives workers the option for earlier access to their wages.

Walmart associates now have free access to third-party mobile app Even through June to access up to 50% of their earned net wages on a weekly basis. This new weekly option provides instant access to earned wages every week, sooner than the normal two-week period.

Last week, Walmart announced it would provide its hourly part- and full-time associates with a special cash bonus for their efforts during this time. The payments, between $150 and $300, amount to $365 million company-wide.

New safety protocols

In a company blog post, the mega-retailer highlighted what it's doing differently to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Measures include:

Plexiglass barriers, or sneeze guards, at pharmacy lanes and checkouts;

Additional shopping cart sanitation with Hart brand 2-gallon sprayer kits;

In-store floor decals at both the entrances and checkout lines to make social distancing easier; and

Waived $4 fees for telehealth doctor visits for associate plan members.

"We remain focused on helping customers and associates stay healthy," said Dacona Smith, EVP and COO of Walmart U.S. "Based on advice from the medical community, learnings from Walmart’s international markets, and new information we’re learning every day, we will continue creating and providing additional safety measures for our people and stores."

Walmart Inc. operates about 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites, employing more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. The Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.