Albertsons Adds Social Distancing Measures

Albertsons Cos. continues to respond to the coronavirus by implementing new policies to help keep employees and customers safe and hiring additional workers. The grocer has started implementing social distancing protocols across all its stores in accordance with CDC guidance to stay 6 feet away from another person.

The company is installing designated waiting points through floor markers positioned throughout the store, especially at checkouts and stations where people most often congregate, like the service deli, bakeries and pharmacy areas.

Customers will also be asked to wait until the customer in front of them has finished collecting their groceries before unloading their groceries at the checkout.

"We have seen our customers begin to implement social distancing on their own with our 'two carts apart' reminders as they shop our stores, so we think our floor markers will increase awareness," said Vivek Sankaran, president & CEO. "We know that with our customers' help, along with other safety measures have implemented in our stores, we can create safer environments and help our communities contain the spread of this contagious disease."

Hiring more employees

Albertsons has partnered with 17 companies to provide part-time jobs to their employees who have been furloughed or had their hours cut. The grocer plans to expand this number of partnering companies and hopes to hire 30,000 new associates as soon as possible.

“The most valuable asset and the core of any business is people, and we are working hard with many Human Resource teams across a variety of businesses who are actively defining next steps for their employees,” said Sankaran. “So many businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors are scaling back hours or temporarily closing as their customers remain home and adhere to shelter-in-place orders. We are grateful to be a resource to help fill a critical need in our own business and take care of people who want to continue working during this time of national emergency.”

Some partnering businesses include: ASM Global, BJ's Restaurants, G6 Hospitality, Hilton, Inspire Brands, Marriott International, MGM Resorts, Regal Cinemas and G6 Hospitality.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.