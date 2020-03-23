Press enter to search
Close search

Dierbergs Installs Plexiglass Windows to Aid Social Distancing

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Dierbergs Installs Plexiglass Windows to Aid Social Distancing

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 03/23/2020
Dierbergs Installs Plexiglass Windows to Aid Social Distancing
Plexiglass window in place at Dierbergs' Market Place location in Chesterfield, Mo.

Dierbergs shoppers will begin noticing a difference at checkout lanes as the St. Louis-based grocer rolls out plexiglass partitions at its registers. The partitions will cover the front and back side of the checkout areas.

“This is an effort to create a safer environment for customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic,” noted Jamie Collins, VP marketing at Dierbergs, pointing to such other recently adopted protocols at the grocer as sanitizing commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and door handles. 

The installations at all stores will be complete by Tuesday, March 24. In addition to the partitions, Dierbergs is recommending that customers keep a distance of 6 feet – roughly the distance of two cart lengths – between themselves and others as much as possible and is evaluating additional ways to communicate this in store during busy times of
the day.

We are getting a lot of positive customer reaction to this effort in our stores,” Collins said of the windows, which appear to be the next measure undertaken by grocers to further protect shoppers and associates.

Hy-Vee and Albertsons' Shaw’s/Star Market division are among the other grocers that have also installed windows at checkout.

Dierbergs employs more than 4,000 associates at 24 St. Louis metropolitan-area stores and a location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

Also Worth Reading

Hy-Vee Provides Further In-Store Virus Protection

Hy-Vee Provides Unprecedented In-Store Virus Protection

Window panels installed, reusable bags temporarily banned

Dierbergs CBD

Dierbergs Now Carrying CBD Oil Products

Midwestern chain offers 4 brands in category

Dierbergs Looking to Hire Record Number of Managers

Dierbergs Looks to Hire Record Number of Managers

Labor issues top the list of grocer concerns in 2019

Dierbergs

St. Louis Independent Grocer Dierbergs Launches Curbside Pickup

Partnered with Shipt for grocery delivery, pickup

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Hy-Vee Provides Further In-Store Virus Protection
Food Retailers
Hy-Vee Provides Unprecedented In-Store Virus Protection
Hy-Vee, Other Grocers Temporarily Alter Return Policies
Coronavirus
Hy-Vee, Other Grocers Temporarily Alter Return Policies