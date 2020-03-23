Dierbergs Installs Plexiglass Windows to Aid Social Distancing

Dierbergs shoppers will begin noticing a difference at checkout lanes as the St. Louis-based grocer rolls out plexiglass partitions at its registers. The partitions will cover the front and back side of the checkout areas.

“This is an effort to create a safer environment for customers and associates during the coronavirus pandemic,” noted Jamie Collins, VP marketing at Dierbergs, pointing to such other recently adopted protocols at the grocer as sanitizing commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and door handles.

The installations at all stores will be complete by Tuesday, March 24. In addition to the partitions, Dierbergs is recommending that customers keep a distance of 6 feet – roughly the distance of two cart lengths – between themselves and others as much as possible and is evaluating additional ways to communicate this in store during busy times of

the day.

“We are getting a lot of positive customer reaction to this effort in our stores,” Collins said of the windows, which appear to be the next measure undertaken by grocers to further protect shoppers and associates.

Hy-Vee and Albertsons' Shaw’s/Star Market division are among the other grocers that have also installed windows at checkout.

Dierbergs employs more than 4,000 associates at 24 St. Louis metropolitan-area stores and a location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.