Dierbergs Looks to Hire Record Number of Managers

Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets is hosting an all-store hiring event this week in search of an unprecedented number of people to fill store management positions. The company anticipates hiring up to 40 individuals.

The positions are both part- and full-time, with an emphasis on store maintenance positions as well as those in the deli, meat and seafood departments.

“It’s really a unique, positive story for a retailer,” said Erica Campbell, manager of talent acquisition at Chesterfield, Mo.-based Dierbergs. “We have a sizable number of Dierbergs associates who have contributed 25 years or more and have announced their impending retirements. It’s cause for us to celebrate their accomplishments and it creates opportunities for others to join our team, either as managers or to get in the management pipeline."

The hiring event takes place Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Westport Plaza in St. Louis.

Dierbergs is not alone in the search for quality talent. In the 86th Annual Report of the Grocery Industry, labor — including recruitment, retention, diversity and training — topped the list as a concern for 74.2% of grocers.

Dierbergs employs more than 4,000 associates in 24 St. Louis metropolitan-area stores and a location at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.