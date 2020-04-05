Denny’s Introduces Meal Kits, Grocery Delivery

Participating Denny’s restaurants throughout the United States will sell Make-at-Home Meal Kits that include all of the ingredients for a family meal with easy preparation instructions.

Retailing for $12.99 and up, the kits give families the opportunity to add an interactive element to a Denny’s meal and come in the following varieties:

Complete Breakfast Meal Kit: serves four to six and contains bacon strips, eggs, milk, biscuits or English muffins, grapes, strawberries, assorted jelly packets, and Signature Diner Blend Coffee with a variety of sweeteners.

Picnic Sandwich Meal Kit: serves four to six and contains deli shaved turkey, deli shaved ham, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, one loaf of 7-grain bread, green leaf lettuce, whole tomatoes, red onion, and mayo and mustard packets

Chicken & Rice Dinner Meal Kit: serves four and contains chicken breasts, Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, and whole grain rice packets

Slow-Cooked Pot Roast Meal Kit: serves six to eight and contains pot roast and gravy, broccoli, mashed potatoes, hoagie rolls, and garlic spread

Apple Crisp Dessert Kit: serves four to six and includes one oven-ready tray of apple crisp, a quart of vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce

Further, at select locations across the country, Denny’s offers free grocery delivery service for consumers to safely purchase such essential items as bread, assorted meats and cheese, eggs and toilet paper. Shoppers can place orders for pickup or delivery online through the Denny’s On Demand app or by phone.

“Denny’s is committed to finding new and innovative ways to continue to feed our communities, especially during this time when we’re practicing social distancing and staying at home,” noted John Dillon, chief brand officer for Spartanburg, N.C.-based Denny’s, which operates more than 1,700 franchised, licensed and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador and Indonesia. “We hope that our Denny’s Market meal kits and grocery program helps alleviate the need to go to overcrowded grocery stores and make mealtime a little easier.”

The restaurant chain is just one of many nongrocers to enter the channel amid the COVID-19 pandemic by offering grocery delivery/pickup. Others include drug store operator Walgreens and fast-casual eateries Panera, Subway and Just Salad.