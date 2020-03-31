Walgreens Bolsters Delivery Services

Walgreens and Postmates have expanded on-demand delivery to customers in the contiguous United States. Shoppers can order health-and-wellness items, household essentials, and convenience products from more than 7,000 Walgreens stores to be dropped off at a their doorsteps.

The Deerfield, Ill.-based drug store chain mentioned "the rising need for home delivery" seen during the COVID-19 pandemic as the impetus for the expansion.

“During these challenging times, our customers need alternate options to get the essential products they need,” said Walgreens President Richard Ashworth. “By expanding our delivery service collaboration with Postmates, more customers can get what they need, delivered on-demand, at their doorstep. Because of Postmates’ non-contact delivery options for certain items, Postmates drivers will leave deliveries on doorsteps, keeping these transactions completely contact-less, with no personal interaction required.”

Customers order at Postmates.com or through the Postmates mobile app. The Postmates Unlimited membership includes unlimited free delivery for $9.99 per month.

Some currently high-demand items during this time may not be available in San Francisco-based Postmates' inventory.

Last week, Walgreens announced another new way that shoppers can get the products they need during the coronavirus outbreak: drive-thru grocery shopping at its stores nationwide. Walgreens is also giving a one-time bonus payment of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly associates in stores and distribution centers beginning in late April, in appreciation of their COVID-19 response.