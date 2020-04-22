Shoppers Trend Toward Simple Amid COVID-19

All recent reports during the coronavirus outbreak agree on one thing: E-commerce has seen a surge in demand. The estimated percentages vary, but more customers are turning to online grocery as they stay at home, hope to avoid bricks-and-mortar stores or simply want to try a new option.

During the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Virtual Town Hall this week, four e-commerce representatives from U.S.-based Peapod, German-based HelloFresh, Dutch-based Picnic and Chinese-based Yiguo talked about shifting consumer behaviors seen online, the need for stronger supplier relationships and what the future may look like.

Consumer behavior

At the beginning of the pandemic, most people could be found stocking up on nonperishables, everything from toilet paper to pantry staples, but buying fresh has now followed suit. Tony Stallone, VP of merchandising for Peapod, noted that the fresh items customers are purchasing are those that are familiar and easy to make.

"Some of the buying patterns really told us that not a lot of customers know how to cook," he said.

Eric Li, VP for Yiguo, also noted an uptick in ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat products.

While keeping service and experience top-of-mind during these times, all four companies acknowledged that customers are a little more forgiving when it comes to their deliveries.

Peapod found that shoppers who didn't want to plan ahead before are now scheduling deliveries days or even weeks out because that's the time slot they can get. Yiguo traditionally shipped within one and a half hours after an order, but sometimes customers are waiting one or two days. As for Picnic, it had a wait-list of 60,000 hopeful customers before the pandemic, and that number has grown to 200,000.

"Our No. 1 goal is getting boxes out the door as fast as we can even if it's a slightly different experience," said Jacob Krempel, senior director of procurement for HelloFresh. He noted that the company's recipe scores and net promoter scores are through the roof despite some ingredient substitutions, which the company normally wouldn't allow.

a plea to shippers and growers

The entire supply chain has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus and HelloFresh, Peapod and Picnic are saying that communication is the most important thing when it comes to vendor relationships.

"We need customization and creativity from suppliers," Krempel said. "People who are willing to invest in doing things a little differently." For the meal kit company, this means smaller portion sizes and helping ensure retail product for a foodservice application.

Stallone discussed the need for shippers and growers to look at their digital strategy in terms of a digital image and packaging to keep up with technology. The industry is already seeing an increase in automated picking from a section of the store for e-commerce orders, and he noted that that this is going to transfer into produce quickly.

"What's your packaging that's going to allow this picking for curbside pickup or delivery," he asked suppliers.

The ways grocers are reaching customers is also changing as many are suspending the flyer. Mathijs Lak, senior buyer and partnerships for Picnic, encourages retailers and vendors to rethink promotions altogether.

"We're really testing spreading out promotions where a quarter of customers get the broccoli this week, a quarter of the customers one week later, and you get a rotating schedule," he said. "It's a baseline uplifting of sales instead of a peak."

Will it last?

The e-commerce upswing of the last handful of weeks can already be seen leveling out to some degree, but at a higher penetration than before the pandemic. Many studies show that people who order their groceries online once are more likely to do it again.

"One of the biggest tools in e-commerce is your previous order list, so it becomes that much easier for customers to place more orders now," Stallone said. "We have to ramp up our capacity to meet demand whether it’s at the curb or delivery to the home."

Krempel said that HelloFresh is also optimistic that the new normal means increased orders.

"We pre-released our Q1 results, and we were up 65%," he said, noting that this includes solid sales increases before COVID-19. "Our new normal is probably going to be something pretty similar to this."