HelloFresh Invites Diners on Tastecations

International meal-kit company HelloFresh has joined forces with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase in what both entities are calling “a first-of its-kind partnership” to offer Tastecations, a month-long series of international recipes inspired by hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy around the world.

From October 3 through October 30, Tastecations recipes will be available on HelloFresh’s weekly online menu and the HelloFresh app to provide subscribers with globally themed cuisine options evoking destinations in South Korea, England, Italy and Mexico.

The menu is as follows

Week One: Pork & Veggie Bibimbap, inspired by The Westin Chosun Seoul, in South Korea

Week Two: Herbed Mushroom Shepherd's Pie, inspired by Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel and Country Club, in the United Kingdom

Week Three: Creamy Parmesan Chicken Spaghetti, inspired by the JW Marriott Venice Resort and Spa, in Italy

Week Four: Sheet Pan Chicken & Poblano Fajitas, inspired by the W Punta de Mita, in Mexico

Each recipe will also provide tips on how consumers can bring more of the featured destination's flavor and nuance into their kitchens, along with information on the corresponding hotel participating in Marriott Bonvoy to inspire home cooks to plan future trips.

Available to both Marriott Bonvoy Boundless cardmembers and non-cardmembers, Tastecations will offer select new and returning HelloFresh customers a discount of up to $80 in total off the kits through a special email promotion. Recipients can click through directly to the HelloFresh Menu Selection page, choose the featured Tastecations recipe, and apply the promo code when they check out.

“As a global company, we're passionate about showcasing a diverse portfolio of cuisines and recipes that are inspired by flavors and ingredients from around the world,” said Claudia Sidoti, principal chef and head of recipe development at Berlin-based HelloFresh. “Through our partnership with Marriott Bonvoy Boundless, we’re able to not only motivate home cooks to try new cuisines but also empower them to explore new cultures in the comfort and safety of their own kitchens.”

“During a time when our cardmembers may not be traveling internationally as often as they’d like, we want to fuel their passion for exploring new cultures through tangible at-home experiences,” explained Matt Schlitz, general manager with Wilmington, Del.-based Chase Co-Brand, issuer of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card. “We’re excited to partner with HelloFresh to bring recipes inspired by hotels participating Marriott Bonvoy from around the world directly to consumers' kitchens. Through Tastecations, we hope to whet users' appetites for travel by allowing them to try out international dishes.”

HelloFresh SE operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. The company is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.