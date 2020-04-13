HelloFresh Helps Fight Climate Change

Meal kit company HelloFresh plans to offset 100% of carbon dioxide emissions generated from its operations, shipping and corporate travel through a partnership with social enterprise company Terrapass.

Its carbon balancing initiatives and investments, beginning this year, will reduce greenhouse gasses and the environmental impact for all its U.S. brands including HelloFresh, Green Chef and EveryPlate. The initiative is expected to offset at least 50,000 metric tons of carbon and 24,000 megawatt hours of electricity.

“Now more than ever before, people are relying on HelloFresh for fresh food deliveries. We want to take measurable steps to minimize our environmental impact and make meal kits an even more sustainable option for our customers,” said Jeff Yorzyk, director of sustainability, HelloFresh. “Our mission to change the way people eat disrupts a broken food system with needless greenhouse gas emissions by cutting out the middleman and drastically reducing food waste. We’re proud to partner with terrapass to offset 100% of our carbon emissions to tip the balance even further.”

HelloFresh is also reiterating its commitment to sourcing local ingredients and using only lightweight packaging that is aptly sized for its contents and recyclable packaging whenever possible based on food quality and safety requirements.

“HelloFresh has set an example for others to follow by taking action to address their entire carbon footprint,” said Sam Telleen, director of renewable solutions, Terrapass. “They have already achieved impressive carbon reductions in supply chain and operations. Terrapass is excited to help HelloFresh balance their remaining footprint by supporting critical projects that remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere.”

German-based HelloFresh delivered over 280 million meals and reached close to 3 million active customers in the fourth quarter of 2019.