HelloFresh, Sabra Collaborate on Meal Kits

Meal-kit company HelloFresh has joined forces with Sabra on two offerings, a Chicken Gyro Couscous Bowl and an entirely plant-based Mediterranean Hummus & Couscous Bowl, which HelloFresh customers can order through the end of the year.

“As hummus bowls trend in restaurants nationwide, we are thrilled to partner with HelloFresh to bring these dishes home,” said Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for White Plains, N.Y.-based Sabra. “Hummus is a delicious and incredibly versatile food. A nourishing bowl that begins with creamy plant-based hummus and builds with wholesome grains and flavorfully prepared vegetables is really satisfying and one of the more popular ways consumers are enjoying hummus, beyond dipping. We’re very glad to be creating great-tasting meals with HelloFresh and sharing recipes that consumers can enjoy at home.”

The Chicken Gyro Couscous Bowl, available for delivery Dec. 7-13, features a zaatar-spiced chicken cutlet on a bed of hummus and couscous, topped with fresh tomatoes and cucumbers drizzled with a creamy feta sauce, while the Mediterranean Hummus & Couscous Bowl, available Dec. 21-27, consists of smoked paprika hummus beneath spiced, roasted red peppers and grape tomatoes, paired with a marinated cucumber salad in a creamy lemon dressing.

“Whether it’s calorie-smart, plant-based or classic dishes, HelloFresh is always introducing exciting recipes that encourage consumers to explore new flavors, cuisines and ingredient combinations right in the comfort of their own kitchens,” noted Claudia Sidoti, principal chef and head of recipe development at Berlin, Germany-based HelloFresh, which operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand and Sweden. “Hummus creates a delicious base and provides rich texture to comforting bowl-based meals. We’re excited to partner with Sabra hummus to give consumers even more delicious meal options.”

Sabra is the latest food brand to offer meal kits featuring its products: Nuture Life recently teamed with Peapod to offer ready-to-eat meals and snacks for children, while earlier this year, Hy-Vee rolled out WW (formerly Weight Watchers) Fresh Quick Prep Meals at more than 200 locations.